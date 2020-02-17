West Monroe woman killed after being hit by vehicle on Hwy 616

WEST MONROE, La. — A crash in Ouachita Parish has claimed the life of a West Monroe woman.

According to Louisiana State Police, the crash happened on Sunday night just after 7 o’clock on Louisiana Highway 616.

State Police say that a 2001 GMC Sierra, driven by 51-year-old Spencer Johnson of Sterlington, was traveling east along Highway 616 when he hit a pedestrian, who was wearing dark-colored clothes, walking in the eastbound lane of Highway 616.

The pedestrian, identified as 49-year-old Christi Savanna of West Monroe, was pronounced dead at the scene. Johnson was not injured in the crash.

Toxicology samples were taken and will be submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.