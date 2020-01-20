Live Now
West Monroe man arrested on solicitation charges

Louisiana News

by: Jonathan Freeman

Posted: / Updated:

WEST MONROE, La. — A West Monroe man is behind bars after he is accused of asking sexual favors from an Uber driver.

According to arrest reports, the incident happened on Saturday, January 18, 2020.

The victim, who is a driver for Uber, told deputies with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office that a man she had given a ride to earlier in the night, later identified as 41-year-old Kenneth Rogers, had made multiple inappropriate comments towards her and asked for sexual favors during the ride. The victim also told deputies that Rogers offered her drugs in exchange for various sexual acts. At one point during the incident, according to the victim, Rogers reached into the front seat and grabbed her thigh while stating “you did a good job.” The victim told Rogers multiple times to stop talking to her in that manner because she was a married woman.

When deputies arrived at Rogers’ home and tried to place him in handcuffs, Rogers allegedly pulled his hands and arms away from them. Deputies were forced to take the Rogers to the ground to handcuff him, according to reports.

Rogers denied the allegations and stated that “She came on to me first and got mad when I turned her down.”

Rogers was taken to the Ouachita Correctional Center and booked on the following charges:

  • Soliciting for Prostitutes
  • Simple Battery
  • Resisting an Officer

