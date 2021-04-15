WATCH: Family members hold prayer vigil for missing Seacor Power crewmembers in Delcambre

DELCAMBRE, La. (KLFY) — Family members of missing crewmembers of the Seacor Power held a prayer vigil at 7 p.m. at the Shrimp Festival Grounds in Delcambre Thursday evening.

Families have anxiously awaited news of the 12 people missing from a capsized oil industry vessel Thursday while stormy weather delayed divers from searching for survivors. One person has been confirmed dead in the incident — David Ledet, 63, of Thibodaux, captain of the Seacor Power, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Rescuers don’t know whether any of the missing might be caught inside the lift boat that flipped over Tuesday in hurricane-force winds and high seas about 8 miles off the coast of Louisiana, Coast Guard spokesmen said.

“There is the potential they are still there, but we don’t know,” Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Lally said early Thursday. “We’re still searching for 12 people because there are 12 still missing.”