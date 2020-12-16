Base officials: 2 killed in small plane crash over BAFB east reservation

BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Officials at Barksdale Air Force Base confirmed two people were killed in a small plane crash on the eastern reservation early Wednesday morning.

No names have been released pending notification of family, but 2nd Bomb Wing Commander Col. Mark Dmytryszyn did indicate in a brief news conference Wednesday afternoon that the victims are from the area.

“From here, we intend to support these families as best we can, support the investigation as best possible with that, and then try to move on here in this holiday season knowing that the community is going to be hurting a little bit from the loss of individuals from the local area.”

Base officials say local air traffic controllers lost radar contact with a civilian light aircraft over the east reservation at about 4:45 a.m.

According to the National Transportation and Safety Board, the aircraft was Piper PA-18-180.

The installation was notified by the Federal Aviation Administration at 5 a.m. and first responders were dispatched for a search with intent to rescue operation and personnel from the base, with assistance from the Bossier Sheriff’s Office, located the aircraft in a wooded area at about 8:25 a.m.

Dmytryszyn said the scene was secured and will be turned over to either the FAA or NTSB to continue the investigation, although the NTSB said late Wednesday morning that they are not sending investigators to the crash scene at this time.