VERNON PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Three people are behind bars and a little 7-year-old girl is alive and being treated for injuries that the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office called, “one of the worst, if not the worst case of child abuse that has occurred in Vernon Parish, according to a Facebook post from VPSO Sheriff Sam Craft

Allen Clayton Fulks, age 20, of Rosepine, Dakota Wayne Singletary, age 22, of Lake Charles and Stacy Lynn Tharpe, age 29, of Rosepine, are all behind bars charged with second degree cruelty to a juvenile.