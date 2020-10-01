WATCH: Gov. Edwards holds COVID-19, Special Session update briefing for Thursday afternoon

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards held his first media briefing of the week on Thursday afternoon to give updates on the state’s response to COVID-19 and the on-going Special Legislative Session.

As of Thursday, October 1, there were 166,584 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 5,329 total confirmed deaths in Louisiana.

In the Special Legislative Session on Wednesday, House Republican lawmakers outlined their grievances about Louisiana’s handling of the COVID-19 outbreak and criticized Gov. Edwards’ regulations.

Several bills aimed at reining in a governor’s authority over public health emergencies were introduced on Wednesday. One of those bills would, if passed, create a council that could renew, amend, or end a public health emergency order 30 days after being issued by the Governor. Another would give the state House and Senate the ability to eliminate or change parts of an emergency order without throwing out the whole order.

A House governmental affairs panel is expected to vote on the legislation today. If passed, the bills would then be sent to the full House.