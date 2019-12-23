Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Remarkable Women banner

Video shows moment Carnival cruise ships collide

Louisiana News

by: Deon Guillory

Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE, La. (LOCAL 33/FOX 44) – New video shows the moment two Carnival cruise ships collided.

Cell phone video taken by Richard Machos shows Carnival cruise ship ‘Legend’ colliding Friday with Carnival cruise ship ‘Glory’ while trying to dock at the Mexican port of Cozumel.

The video shows significant damage done to ‘Glory’.

The ‘Glory’ sustained visible damage in Friday’s collision and the company says that 6 guests were treated on board for minor injuries sustained during the incident.

Carnival says the collision did not affect the seaworthiness of either ship.

‘Glory’ is docked at the Port of New Orleans. It is expected to leave port sometime on Monday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

56°F Overcast Feels like 56°
Wind
12 mph NNW
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
43°F Mostly clear. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Crowley

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
12 mph NNW
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
43°F Mainly clear skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

Opelousas

57°F Broken Clouds Feels like 57°
Wind
9 mph NNW
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
43°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

56°F Overcast Feels like 56°
Wind
13 mph N
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
43°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

56°F Overcast Feels like 56°
Wind
13 mph NNW
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
47°F Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories