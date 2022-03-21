SUNSET, La. (KLFY) — U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris is set to visit the St. Landry Parish town of Sunset today as part of the Biden administration’s high-speed rural internet initiative.

Harris is expected to tour the library in Sunset before giving remarks at around 12:05 p.m. today.

“Prior to delivering remarks, the Vice President will hear directly from people in the community about the importance of high-speed internet, especially when it comes to students learning at home and in the classroom, small businesses remaining competitive, community members receiving telehealth services, and students at community colleges training for jobs laying new broadband lines,” stated a press release from White House Regional Communications Director Dhara Nayyar.

According to the White House, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, Senior Advisor to Pres. Biden Cedric Richmond and Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves will also participate.

Harris is expected to highlight the Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) announcement of 13 grants totaling more than $277 million, which will be used to connect more than 133,000 underserved households. In total, the grants were awarded to 12 states and one territory. Louisiana’s Acadiana region is receiving $29 million in funding to provide high-speed internet to over 22,000 households and over 3,000 small businesses.