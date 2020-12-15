USA Boxing National Championships rescheduled for March

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – New dates have been set for the 2020 USA Boxing National Championships.

The boxing matches were orginally scheduled for December 5-12 in Shreveport, but will now take place March 25-April 3, 2021.

We are happy to announce the new dates for #USABNC20!



More ➡️ https://t.co/yfIykKhiOg pic.twitter.com/tWrlOfG3ux — USA Boxing (@USABoxing) December 14, 2020

“The Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission (SBSC) worked hard to accommodate USA Boxing making adjustments to their schedule to meet our needs,” said USA Boxing Event Coordinator, Taryn Cass. “We feel confident that the new dates will allow us to host a successful event and enable us to provide the experience that our members expect and deserve in a safe environment.”

With the new dates, the tournament will add three extra days of competition. The added days will allow for a soft start giving boxers, coaches, officials, and staff an opportunity to adjust to the Covid-19 mitigation procedures laid out in the Back to Boxing | Event Operations Guide. The tournament will have early check-in on the 25th-26th, with official check-in on the 27th. Competition begins on the 26th for select divisions.

Boxers registered for the original dates will remain registered for the tournament in its new dates. Those that cancelled must contact USA Boxing Membership Services to update their status and be placed back into the tournament.

Registration for the event will reopen on Dec. 15 and close on March 15. There will be no onsite registration, including no onsite registration for coaches.

At this time, USA Boxing will continue to enforce a no-spectator policy for the event and will reevaluate the policy at a minimum of six weeks out from the event on Feb. 11.