UPDATE: Missing from Prairieville found safe

Louisiana News
Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE: Cleveland Daigrepont has been located safe and is safe.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for 78-year-old Cleveland Daigrepont who was last seen leaving his residence Tuesday morning in a 2000 extended cab Chevrolet Silverado, Tan/Gold in color with factory tint bearing Louisiana license C529524.

According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, Daigrepont suffers from dementia.

No foul play is suspected at this time.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Cleveland Daigrepont are urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7868).

To be eligible for a cash reward, you must contact Crime Stoppers immediately.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

