BATON ROUGE, LA (WVLA/WGMB)– Local officials are working to determine who disrespected the home of the late Sadie Roberts-Joseph today.

Her son Jason told us the suspects “stole her TV and a few electronics. But honestly, it’s the violation of her space that’s most unsettling for us.”

Her family says there were a few items broken during the ransack.

No one has lived in the home since her death.

Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 344-7867.