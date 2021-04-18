United Cajun Navy joins search for missing men in Lafourche Parish

GRAND ISLE, La. (KLFY) It’s been several days since an oilfield lift boat capsized during a severe storm off the coast of South Louisiana.

On Sunday, The United Cajun Navy headed to Lafourche Parish, joining the search for the remaining missing men.

Founder Todd Terrell explains, “A lot of families are upset right now because they don’t feel things are going fast enough.”

Terrell says it was those conversations that led to them to join the search.

“It’s a double edge sword. It may not be going fast enough but the weather is also involved,” continues Terrell.

He says the organization will stay involved as long as they have the funds to fly the sea planes.

Terrell says they will also continue ATV ground search through the rest of the week.

“The families are upset that more is not being done to locate their family members,” Terrell adds.

