Two arrested on drug charges in Farmerville

FARMERVILLE, La. (Press Release) – Two people walking down a Farmerville street where burglaries have been occurring were arrested on narcotics charges.

Union Parish Sheriff Dusty Gates said two deputies were in the area of West Jackson and Academy streets when they saw and man and woman walking the night of February 1.

The deputies made contact with the two and told them why they were being checked out. Gates said the deputies reported that the man, Gregory Lee Wilson, 49, of 602 Dawkins Drive, acted nervous. The woman, Lynell Jeanine Smicker, 47, of 507 Hudson Rd., furnished identification.

Farmerville police were called to the scene and UPSO dispatch reported that Smicker had a previous burglary charge. Gates said deputies reported that Smicker had several jackets on and that deputies asked her to empty her pockets. She reportedly did not empty her pockets completely because deputies could see lumps in them.

While patting down the suspect, a Farmerville officer noticed a pouch near Wilson’s feet. It was found to contain 0.7 grams of suspected methamphetamine and 10.7 grams of suspected crack cocaine, the sheriff said. Both denied knowing anything about the narcotics.

A glass pipe and scales were found in the possession of Wilson and a glass pipe also was found on Smicker, deputies reported.

Both were booked into the Union Parish Detention Center on charges of possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine (Wilson’s third offense), possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Wilson’s bail was set at $56,000 while Smicker’s was set at $43,500.