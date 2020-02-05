Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Two arrested on drug charges in Farmerville

Louisiana News

by: James Selby

Posted: / Updated:

FARMERVILLE, La. (Press Release) – Two people walking down a Farmerville street where burglaries have been occurring were arrested on narcotics charges.

Union Parish Sheriff Dusty Gates said two deputies were in the area of West Jackson and Academy streets when they saw and man and woman walking the night of February 1.

The deputies made contact with the two and told them why they were being checked out. Gates said the deputies reported that the man, Gregory Lee Wilson, 49, of 602 Dawkins Drive, acted nervous. The woman, Lynell Jeanine Smicker, 47, of 507 Hudson Rd., furnished identification.

Farmerville police were called to the scene and UPSO dispatch reported that Smicker had a previous burglary charge. Gates said deputies reported that Smicker had several jackets on and that deputies asked her to empty her pockets. She reportedly did not empty her pockets completely because deputies could see lumps in them.

While patting down the suspect, a Farmerville officer noticed a pouch near Wilson’s feet. It was found to contain 0.7 grams of suspected methamphetamine and 10.7 grams of suspected crack cocaine, the sheriff said. Both denied knowing anything about the narcotics.

A glass pipe and scales were found in the possession of Wilson and a glass pipe also was found on Smicker, deputies reported.

Both were booked into the Union Parish Detention Center on charges of possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine (Wilson’s third offense), possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Wilson’s bail was set at $56,000 while Smicker’s was set at $43,500.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

73°F Overcast Feels like 73°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 47F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
54°F Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 47F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
10 mph W
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

73°F Overcast Feels like 73°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain. A few storms may be severe. Low around 45F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
54°F Thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain. A few storms may be severe. Low around 45F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
10 mph W
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

74°F Overcast Feels like 74°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 46F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
54°F Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 46F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
10 mph W
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

73°F Overcast Feels like 73°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 48F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
54°F Thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 48F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
10 mph W
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

71°F Overcast Feels like 71°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
49°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
5 mph NW
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories