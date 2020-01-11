Live Now
TRAFFIC ALERT: Highway 3 in Benton closed; Sonic sign knocked down

by: John Walton

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Work is underway to remove a live power line from Highway 3 in Benton, La.

Bossier deputies and Benton officers are assisting Louisiana State Police to remove the power line that was knocked down during the severe weather from overnight.

Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Deputies say Highway 3 from Burt Blvd. to Highway 162 is temporarily closed.

That same line of storms is also responsible for knocking down a Sonic sign on Burt Blvd, just across the street from the Bossier Parish Courthouse.

If help is needed, Bossier Parish residents can call the Bossier Sheriff’s Office dispatch center at (318) 965-2203.

