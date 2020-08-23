Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Laura and Hurricane Marco on paths to Louisiana

Louisiana News

by: WGNO Web Desk

Posted: / Updated:

Tropical Satellites

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Caribbean Satellite

Caribbean Satellite

West Atlantic Satellite

West Atlantic Satellite

East Atlantic Satellite

East Atlantic Satellite

Interactive Map

NEW ORLEANS – We’re tracking the evolving paths of Tropical Storms Laura and Marco as they move closer to Louisiana. There is better news this morning but this will certainly need to be watched through the next few days.

Marco is forecast to make landfall as a category one storm Monday afternoon. This will likely be a small compact system with the biggest impacts near and east of the center. It’s possible the track could shift a bit more east through the day.

Laura looks like a much bigger threat at landfall as a category 2 or potentially 3 storm. The track has shifted west overnight however and on this path would not be the major impact to southeast Louisiana that it looked like it could be. That could still change over the next couple of days.

The main impact will probably be storm surge, especially from the mouth of the river through the MS coast. We could see levels of 4-6 feet as Marco moves north in these spots. The rest of the areas would be in the 2-4 foot range.

With Marco being a compact storm, rain would be the biggest issue near and east of the center. This means most likely east of New Orleans. Southern Mississippi could get several inches of rain which could lead to inland flooding issues from heavy rain. The strongest winds would also be in this area with the highest chance of power outages.

4:30 p.m update on Laura and Marco

4 p.m update on Laura and Marco

2 p.m update on Laura and Marco

10 a.m. update on Laura and Marco

8:30 a.m. update on Laura and Marco

8:00 a.m. update on Laura and Marco

7:30 a.m. update on Laura and Marco

7 a.m. update on Laura and Marco

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Important Information

Generator Safety

Generator Safety

Generator Safety

List of Names

List of Names

Hurricane Scale

Hurricane Scale

From The National Hurricane Center

From The National Hurricane Center

Atlantic 2-Day Graphical Outlook Image


Atlantic 5-Day Graphical Outlook Image

Sidebar

Emergency preparedness links

Parish-by-parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness links in Acadiana

Download the Gulf of Mexico storm tracking chart

Download the Atlantic storm tracking chart

Power outage maps

Keep up with outages in Acadiana by following the links below: