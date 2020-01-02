Three behind bars for murder of Sabine Parish man

Live Now
SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Three men have been arrested in connection with the New Year’s Eve shooting death of a Sabine Parish man.

According to the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 31 Joshua T. Graves, 32, was found fatally shot in a vehicle on Hampton St.

On Wednesday Dereginald L. King, 30, of Zwolle, Aaron J. Holmes, 25, of Pleasant Hill, and Jaydon J. Sepulvado, 19, of Zwolle, were arrested and charged in Graves’ death.

All three men were booked into the Sabine Parish Detention Center on the following charges:

King was booked for Second Degree Murder
Holmes was booked for Principal to Second Degree Murder
Sepulvado was booked for Accessory after the fact of Second Degree Murder

No bonds have been set at this time and the case is still under investigation.

