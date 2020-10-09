T-Mobile waiving overage charges in Acadiana due to Hurricane Delta

Unknown caller. A man holds a phone in his hand and thinks to end the call. Incoming from an unknown number. Incognito or anonymous

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — T-Mobile announced this morning that it will be waiving overage charges in Acadiana parishes that will be affected by Hurricane Delta’s landfall.

The overage charges will be waived for talk, text and data for T-Mobile, Spring and Metro by T-Mobile customers in select areas of Louisiana, Texas and Mississippi not already on unlimited plans through Thursday, Oct. 15. The affected parishes include: Acadia, Allen, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Evangeline, Iberia, Iberville, Jefferson, Jefferson Davis, Lafayette, Lafourche, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, Rapides, St. Helena, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary, Terrebone, Vermillion, Vernon, West Baton Rouge, and West Feliciana.

“Our local teams are working hard to prepare our networks along Delta’s projected path to minimize any network impacts,” stated the company in a press release. “We’ve staged a number of temporary solutions for quick deployment where needed in the aftermath of the storm. This includes additional generators, a fleet of temporary network solutions such as Cells on Wheels (COWs), Cells on Light Trucks (COLTs) satellite infrastructure, small cells, Mobile Command Trailers.”

As the storm approaches and makes landfall, it’s possible that customers in coastal Calcasieu and Cameron Parishes may experience short-term impacts to their coverage. If your mobile service is interrupted or spotty, T-Mobile recommends customers try the following: