T-Mobile waiving overage charges in Acadiana due to Hurricane Delta

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — T-Mobile announced this morning that it will be waiving overage charges in Acadiana parishes that will be affected by Hurricane Delta’s landfall.
The overage charges will be waived for talk, text and data for T-Mobile, Spring and Metro by T-Mobile customers in select areas of Louisiana, Texas and Mississippi not already on unlimited plans through Thursday, Oct. 15. The affected parishes include: Acadia, Allen, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Evangeline, Iberia, Iberville, Jefferson, Jefferson Davis, Lafayette, Lafourche, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, Rapides, St. Helena, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary, Terrebone, Vermillion, Vernon, West Baton Rouge, and West Feliciana.
“Our local teams are working hard to prepare our networks along Delta’s projected path to minimize any network impacts,” stated the company in a press release. “We’ve staged a number of temporary solutions for quick deployment where needed in the aftermath of the storm. This includes additional generators, a fleet of temporary network solutions such as Cells on Wheels (COWs), Cells on Light Trucks (COLTs) satellite infrastructure, small cells, Mobile Command Trailers.”
As the storm approaches and makes landfall, it’s possible that customers in coastal Calcasieu and Cameron Parishes may experience short-term impacts to their coverage. If your mobile service is interrupted or spotty, T-Mobile recommends customers try the following:
- If you have home broadband and power but no mobile service, try Wi-Fi calling, which allows T-Mobile and Sprint customers with capable devices to text and make and receive voice calls via any capable Wi-Fi connection. IMPORTANT: If you have to call 911 using Wi-Fi, be sure to give your address to the operator.
- If you have a connection to the T-Mobile and Sprint networks, keep calls to a minimum and as short as possible. This helps reduce the load on our network so others can get through.
- If you are a Sprint customer on the Sprint network, you can roam on the T-Mobile network if the Sprint network is impacted and T-Mobile is not.
- Send a text instead of making a call. Text messages get through easier during times of congestion.