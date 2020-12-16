Suspect barricaded inside Slidell home after shooting at St. Tammany deputy

SLIDELL – A suspect has barricaded himself inside a home in the River Gardens subdivision after he opened fire on a St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office lieutenant, according to police.

The suspect shot at a passing STPSO vehicle this morning as an officer patrolled the area of John Drive and Peachtree Drive. The bullets missed the officer behind the wheel, but stuck the vehicle.

The SWAT team was called to the scene after the shooting. The suspect has barricaded himself inside a home.

Police are asking residents to avoid the area. Stay tuned to WGNO for further updates on this developing story.