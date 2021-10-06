Student strikes teacher at Covington High School

COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — St. Tammany Parish Schools confirmed the arrest of an 18-year-old student for striking a teacher after school at Covington High on Wednesday (Oct. 6).

Officials told WGNO News the teacher was taken to the hospital and the female student was taken into custody by the Covington Police Deparment.

Earlier in the day, a viral social media trend on TikTok called “Devious Licks” challenges students to vandalize and steal from their school, and even encourages violence against teachers.

Lafayette Parish Schools released a statement warning the community of the dangers the social media trend represents.

“What may have started as minor pranks, has now turned into costly repairs and replacements, restricted access to bathrooms, and other distractions,” said Lafayette Parish Schools Superintendent Irma Trosclair.

The incident in Covington has not been connected to the viral trend.

This is a developing story.



Check back with WGNO News for updates.