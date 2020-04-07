State-wide live-stream to give tips on managing anxiety during coronavirus

BATON ROUGE, La. — Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana is aiming to help residents cope with negative feelings and manage anxiety during these stressful times.

On Wednesday, April 8, at noon, the Stronger Than Stress live event will be streamed on the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Facebook page.

During the stream, Blue Cross Social Worker Avis Brown will share insights and strategies on how to ease the overwhelming emotions surrounding COVID-19.

For more tips on managing depression and stress, click here to watch the STRONGER THAN EVER: Care Team Programs on the Blue Cross’s Youtube channel.

