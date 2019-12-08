State troopers take down man waving samurai sword in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) — A 42-year-old man was arrested on aggravated assault charges after an altercation on Royal Street.

A press release from State Police Troop N states that troopers were out on proactive vehicle patrol when they heard individuals screaming and yelling. In the 600 block of Royal Street, they observed Travis Fisher, 42, of New Orleans, holding a samurai-style sword in an aggressive manner. A male subject was also attempting to get away from Fisher.

Troopers ordered Fisher to drop the sword, wihch he did, and he was arrested without further incident.

