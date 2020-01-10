Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Springhill man found guilty of vehicular homicide in head-on DUI crash

Louisiana News

by: KTAL/KMSS Staff

Posted: / Updated:

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Springhill man is facing up to 20 years in prison after his conviction Thursday in the death of a Plain Dealing woman in a crash he caused while driving under the influence.

According to the Webster Parish District Attorney’s Office, 51-year-old Brynton Kelli Simmons was found guilty Thursday of vehicular homicide in the death of 46-year-old Kelly Birdwell.

Birdwell was killed in a head-on collision on October 28, 2016 when Simmons struck her vehicle head-on while driving the wrong way at high speed on LA Highway 157. Simmons was arrested two months later following an investigation and toxicology testing and charged with vehicular homicide, DWI, speeding, and improper lane usage.

The DA’s office says Birdwell, a single mother of two and a long-time special education teacher in Webster Parish, was tragically killed in a collision caused by Simmons’ choice to drive while under the influence.

“The law is meant to establish boundaries for members of society. Whenever someone crosses those boundaries, they must be held responsible for the choices they make, especially when those choices result in an innocent person being killed,” Assistant District Attorney Jimbo Yocom said in a statement released Thursday afternoon.

“Mr. Simmons crossed the line by choosing to drive while under the influence of alcohol and controlled dangerous substances. Tragically he also crossed the line into Kelly Birdwell’s lane causing her beautiful life to be ended prematurely.”

Following the verdict, District Attorney Schuyler Marvin said he is proud of his assistants who worked together with the Louisiana State Police.

“I am proud of my Assistant District Attorneys Hugo Holland, Jimbo Yocom and Stuart McMahen who worked together with the Louisiana State Police to make it possible for a jury to render today’s verdict of guilty,” Marvin said.

Simmons will remain in the custody of the sheriff’s office until his sentencing on March 30. He faces five to 20 years in prison.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
8 mph ESE
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
63°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Crowley

65°F Broken Clouds Feels like 65°
Wind
8 mph ESE
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
63°F Cloudy. Low 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Opelousas

65°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 65°
Wind
10 mph ESE
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
63°F Cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Breaux Bridge

67°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 67°
Wind
5 mph
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 47F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
63°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 47F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories