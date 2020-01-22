Live Now
SPD seeks help finding teen who away from Rutherford House

Louisiana News

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are asking the public to help them find a teenage boy who ran away from a juvenile correctional home a little over two weeks ago.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, 17-year-old Esteban Gonzales ran away from the Rutherford House on Jan. 11. Esteban was living in Lafayette, La. before being placed at the Rutherford House.

The teen is described by police as standing 5’8 tall, weighs about 125 pounds, has black hair, and brown eyes. Gonzales was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on Gonzales’ whereabouts is urged to contact Detective Karam at 318-673-7020.

