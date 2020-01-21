Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

SPD officers rescue paralyzed man from Cedar Grove house fire

Louisiana News

by: KTAL/KMSS Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police officers pulled a paralyzed man from a burning home late Monday afternoon in Cedar Grove.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, officers received calls just before 6:00 p.m. about a house fire in the 500 block of West 76th Street. Authorities say when they arrived at the scene, they saw heavy flames coming from a one-story wooden home.

Shreveport Fire Department Spokesperson Clarence Reese says that two policemen were able to rescue a disabled and paralyzed man by pulling him out of a window. The victim was taken to a local hospital for smoke inhalation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

42°F Clear Feels like 39°
Wind
5 mph NNW
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
31°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Crowley

45°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
6 mph NNE
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
31°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

40°F Clear Feels like 35°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
31°F Generally clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

44°F Clear Feels like 39°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
31°F Mostly clear. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

43°F Clear Feels like 39°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
30°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories