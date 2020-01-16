Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

SPD continues to search for woman, missing since February 2019

Louisiana News

by: KTAL/KMSS Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are still searching for a woman who has been missing for nearly a year.

According to Cpl. Marcus Hines, Sheila Bryant told police that she last spoke to her daughter, 43-year-old Holly Trenise Brown, on February 2, 2019. Bryant, who does not live in Shreveport, said her daughter is homeless. She reported her missing in April.

Holly Trenise Brown is described as standing 5’10, and 130 pounds. Police say she is known to frequent the areas of Highland or near 400 Pete Harris.

Anyone with information on Brown’s whereabouts is urged to contact Detective J. Gaddy at 318-673-7020.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Areas of fog. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
64°F Areas of fog. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Low clouds and fog. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
64°F Low clouds and fog. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

67°F Overcast Feels like 67°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Low clouds and fog. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
64°F Low clouds and fog. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

72°F Overcast Feels like 72°
Wind
3 mph S
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Low clouds and fog. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
64°F Low clouds and fog. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

69°F Overcast Feels like 69°
Wind
3 mph S
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 46F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
63°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 46F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories