Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Silver Alert: LSP and SPD search for missing senior citizen

Louisiana News

by: KTAL/KMSS Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Police have issued a “silver alert” on behalf of the Shreveport Police Department, in hopes of finding a missing elderly man who suffers from dementia.

According to LSP, 87-year-old Vernon Goldston was last seen in Shreveport Thursday afternoon around 6:30 p.m. at the Hampton Inn on Milicent Way.

Police say Goldston has gray hair, stands about 6’1, and weighs 130 pounds. Goldston drives a 2014 Silver Hyundai Santa Fe with a Texas license plate saying “9NZHB.”

Anyone with information on Goldston’s whereabouts is urged to contact Detective Rodney Stewart with Shreveport Police Department at 318-673-7300 or 911.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

34°F Clear Feels like 34°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
34°F A few clouds. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Crowley

39°F Clear Feels like 39°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
34°F A few clouds. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Opelousas

35°F Clear Feels like 35°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
34°F Some clouds. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Breaux Bridge

39°F Clear Feels like 39°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
34°F Some clouds. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

New Iberia

36°F Clear Feels like 36°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable.
35°F A few clouds from time to time. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories