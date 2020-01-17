Live Now
Shreveport woman charged in CHRISTUS Highland kidnapping and armed robbery

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport woman has been charged in connection with the kidnapping and robbery of a CHRISTUS Highland Medical Center employee back in early January.

According to Cpl. Marcus Hines, 39-year-old Cassandra Taylor was arrested Thursday after Shreveport police executed a search warrant at her home in the 2100 block of North Hearne Avenue. Police say they found evidence inside the home that linked Taylor to the crime.

It happened in the parking lot of CHRISTUS Highland Medical Center on Bert Kouns Loop. Shreveport police say they were contacted on Jan. 2 around 8:30 a.m. by a woman who told them that after arriving at her place of employment, she was approached by another woman who was holding a handgun. The victim then told police that Taylor forced her to get back inside of her car and drive to a nearby ATM machine. Taylor proceeded to rob the victim of an undisclosed amount of cash and made her continue to drive to a south Shreveport neighborhood, where she made the victim exit the car before driving away.

“Shreveport Police detectives were made aware of the circumstances of the case and have since, worked tirelessly in search of the suspect,” Cpl. Hines said.

Shreveport police say Taylor was taken to the Shreveport City Jail where she was interviewed by investigators. Following the interrogation, Taylor was booked in the Shreveport City Jail on charges of armed robbery and second-degree kidnapping.

