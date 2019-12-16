Breaking News
Shreveport police searching for missing senior

Louisiana News
Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – 78-year-old Mary Cowaster was reported missing by family members December 16, 2019. Cowaster was last at Ochsner LSU Health Hospital and left driving a newer model dark grey Honda CRV around 12:30 a.m. 

Police are concerned for the welfare of Cowaster, who suffers from a medical condition in which she may become easily confused or lost.  Cowaster stands 5’1” tall, weighs about 150 pounds, and was last seen wearing jeans and a multi-colored flannel shirt.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Joe Byrd is asked to contact authorities at (318) 673-7300 option 3.

