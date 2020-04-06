Shreveport police officer shot at west Shreveport apartment complex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport police officer is in what was described as stable condition after being shot late this morning at a west Shreveport apartment complex.

More than 30 SPD units are at the scene at the Residences of SpringRidge in the 3200 block of Bert Kouns Industrial Loop where the shooting happened around 11:40 Monday morning.

A Bossier City PD SWAT team is on the scene. Police have not confirmed whether there is a hostage situation or whether there are any suspects in custody. An NBC6/FOX33 crew is at the scene now and will bring details as they become available.