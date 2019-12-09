Live Now
Second suspect arrested in Cotton Valley nightclub shootings

by: Nancy Cook

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A second arrest has been made in the Dec. 1 Cotton Valley nightclub shooting that left two dead and three injured.

Kyron Karell Nelson, 22, of Bossier City was taken into custody and charged with two counts of second-degree murder Saturday according to Webster Parish Sheriff Gary Sexton.

Mikel Strickland, 22, of Plain Dealing was arrested on Dec. 1 and charged with two counts of second-degree murder.

Nelson and Strickland are charged in the shooting deaths of 22-year-old Vantrez Johnson, of Cotton Valley, and 19-year-old LaJasmine Jackson of Springhill.

Of the three injured in the shootings, two were innocent bystanders, and the third was Strickland, who was shot accidentally in the melee.

