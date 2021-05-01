Saints go big in sixth round with Kentucky OT Landon Young

NEW ORLEANS — And just like that, team owner Gayle Benson brings on board a big addition to the Saints’ offensive line with 6-foot-7, 321-pound offensive tackle out of Kentucky, Landon Young.

After already taking Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book in the fourth round, New Orleans selected the 2020 First-Team All-SEC honoree at No. 206 in the sixth.

“I actually had quite a bit of contact early in the draft process with the Saints,” admitted Young.

“As a person, I am someone that is very involved with the community, I like to take care of the community that takes care of the program I am playing in,” he added.

“On the field, I’m a dedicated guy that pays attention to small detail. I’m a physical guy, a big guy, and I like to go out and prove the person across from me is not a better football player.”

