Public safety commissioner, sheriff call for spillway safety barriers after teen drowns at Lake Bistineau

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The drowning of a Bossier Parish teenager has local officials calling for safety barriers at spillways on area lakes.

Public Service Commissioner Foster Campbell and Bossier Parish Sheriff Julian Whittington are joining forces to help prevent future drownings on state-operated bodies of water.

Campbell made his case in a letter to Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Secretary Jack Montoucet. Campbell wrote Montoucet one week after 15-year-old Hayden Lane Mangum of Elm Grove drowned while fishing with a friend at the Lake Bistineau spillway on LA Hwy 154.

Campbell said currents can be swift and unpredictable where impoundments hold back water on manmade lakes.

It is “imperative,” Campbell wrote Montoucet, that the state secure areas near spillways “to prevent another tragedy from occurring.”

Sheriff Whittington visited the scene of the drowning with responders from his office.

Whittington said, “Since this tragic event last week, I have spoken to our state officials about making this area safer for boaters. The water current around this spillway is deceiving.

Mangum was a sophomore football and baseball player at Calvary Baptist Academy in Shreveport. Investigators said Mangum and a 16-year-old friend were fishing near the Bistineau spillway when one of the teens got his bait hung up. As they tried to free the line their boat was swept over the spillway and capsized.

The 16-year-old survived but Mangum did not. His body was found hours later near the spillway.

Whittington added, “Better warning signs and barriers of some type are desperately needed and could have possibly prevented this tragic accident from happening.”