Presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg to open office in Shreveport

Democratic presidential candidate, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, speaks to campaign workers and supporters in Minneapolis, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, as he opens the first field office in Minnesota and meets with local community leaders and voters to share his vision for the country. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

NEW ORLEANS (KTAL/KMSS) – Mike Bloomberg announced Tuesday that he will open an office in Shreveport to bolster outreach to the communities across Louisiana.

Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins, who was appointed to be the National Co-Chair of Young Electeds for Mike, and Louisiana Political Director Kia Bickham will be on hand to share Mike’s vision to rebuild America and defeat Donald Trump.

“The only way to win the Democratic nomination and defeat Donald Trump is by engaging voters and meeting them where they are,” said Richard Carbo, Mike Bloomberg 2020 Louisiana State Director.

“While other campaigns spend time in Iowa and New Hampshire, Mike is investing in the families and small business owners who have been shortchanged by Trump and his policies. Mike’s regard for Louisiana voters shows that the road to the White House goes through the Bayou State.”

According to a released statement, this is the second of five campaign offices planned throughout the state. Last week, the state’s campaign headquarters opened in New Orleans.

The infrastructure and staff that Mike Bloomberg 2020 has put in place is by far the largest of any presidential campaign in Louisiana to date. The Louisiana Democratic Primary is on April 4.

