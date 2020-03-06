Police: Narcotics search netted 3 lbs of Marijuana, 2500 Ecstasy pills, 4 firearms, and more

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A Monroe couple is behind bars after a search of their home resulted in police finding a multitude of drugs and a few firearms.

According to arrest reports, officers with the Monroe Police Department conducted a narcotics search warrant at a home in the 1500 block of South 12th Street on Thursday afternoon.

Officers made contact with 43-year-old Little Greely and 35-year-old Royelle Jackson, who lived at the home.

Before the search of the home began, Greely told officers that there were three firearms in the home and that they belonged to Jackson. Jackson later admitted that the only weapon that belonged to her was a purple Taurus 9mm. Greely also told police that there was an “unknown amount of marijuana inside.”

During the search police found the following:

Approximately 3 lbs. of Marijuana

Approximately 2500 Ecstasy units

30-40 units of Crack/Cocaine

13 units of Roxycontin

Approximately 100 Hydrocodone pills

Approximately 2 oz. of Crystal Methamphetamine

Approximately 2 grams of Hash

Assorted Drug Paraphernalia

$1000 in small denominations

Taurus 9mm (purple)

Smith & Wesson Bodyguard .380

Sig Sauer 226 .40 cal

Bushmaster AR-15 rifle

Reports say the firearms were found throughout the home near the drugs and that several hundred rounds of ammunition were also found.

Greely refused to answer questions about the items found in the home. Police say a check of Greely’s criminal history revealed he was convicted of aggravated battery, distribution of cocaine, and burglary. Therefore, Greely is a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing any firearms.

Jackson told police that she had handled all of the weapons found and knew that there were drugs in the home. She also stated that the drugs belonged to Greely.

Both Greely and Jackson were arrested, booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center, and each was charged with the following:

Illegal Carrying of Weapon (4 counts)

Possession with the Intent to Distribute CDS II (4 counts)

Possession with the Intent to Distribute CDS I (3 counts)

Greely was also charged with 4 counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Neither of their bonds has been set at this time.

