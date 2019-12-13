Pedestrian struck and killed on North Market identified

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A pedestrian that was struck and killed in Shreveport early Friday morning has been identified.

The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 71-year-old Eddie Lee, of Shreveport, died after he was hit by a vehicle shortly after 6 a.m. in the 1900 block of North Market St.

Lee was rushed to Ochsner LSU Health hospital where he was pronounced deceased at 6:45 a.m. He was positively identified through fingerprint comparison.

An autopsy was ordered at Ochsner.