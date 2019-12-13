Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Parents honors late son Wayde Sims with foundation on his 22nd birthday

Louisiana News

by: Briana Augustus

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of LSU Basketball

BATON ROUGE, LA (WVLA/WGMB)– Today is a day of celebration and remembrance of a life taken way too soon.

Wayne and Fay Sims have found another way to continue to remember the life and legacy of their son Wayde Sims with the Wayde Sims Foundation.

The foundation was started by his parents on what would have been Sims’ 22nd birthday, Dec. 13, 2019.

According to his mothers Facebook post the foundation aims to provide scholarship opportunities and sponsored activities to teach both sports and life lessons.

To learn more about the Wayde Sims Foundation, visit WaydeSims.org.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

53°F Overcast Feels like 53°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph WSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

52°F Overcast Feels like 52°
Wind
5 mph ENE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
54°F A few clouds. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph WSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

51°F Overcast Feels like 51°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
54°F A few clouds. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph WSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

53°F Overcast Feels like 53°
Wind
3 mph ENE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph WSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

53°F Overcast Feels like 53°
Wind
5 mph NNE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers in the evening with some clearing overnight. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
49°F Showers in the evening with some clearing overnight. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
2 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories