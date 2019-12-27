Over 100 pelicans take over Lake D’Arbonne

Live Now
Louisiana News
White pelicans have been sitting behind Walter Vail’s home for some time now, but in the last couple of months they have piled up even more. “Well the pelicans started out about six or seven years ago, and it was five at that time. Two pair and a single. And they slowly increased. And in the last three years they’ve jumped. We’re sitting around somewhere around 200 or 225”, said Farmerville home owner Walter Vail.

Vail has served 30 years in the service in the government, but he almost seems to be an expert with white pelicans in his back yard.

“They leave every afternoon and go off to the feeding grounds and they come back in the morning about daylight. And start gathering and they’ll gather most of the day. Some come in even late this afternoon. But then by dusk they’ll all go out and vacate the area. And stay all gone all night and come back in the morning”, said Vail.

