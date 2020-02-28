Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Louisiana man arrested, accused of 2nd degree murder

Louisiana News

by: James Selby

Posted: / Updated:

WEST MONROE, La. (KARD/KTVE) — The investigation into a homicide by Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Investigators has led to the arrest of Dylan Stephenson, age 26.

Deputies responded to a shooting reported at 8:45 p.m. Feb. 27, 2020, in the 2500 block of Winnsboro Road.

The victim, Cydni Stephenson, was found at the scene with what appeared to be gunshot wounds. She was transported to a local hospital where she later died.

Stephenson has been booked into OCC on the charge of one count of Second Degree Murder.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Sidebar