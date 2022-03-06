SABINE PARISH, La. (KLFY) One man died and another was rescued after their fishing boat sank on the south end of Toledo Bend Lake Saturday afternoon.

According to Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell, waves from high winds is believed to have caused the boat to sink.





Photo Credit: Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office

Mitchell said the two men in their 50s were headed to the Pirates Cove area from the Texas side when the incident occurred.

Both men were wearing personal flotation devices, he said.

The body of the deceased was located and transported to a Shreveport hospital for an autopsy.

He said the surviving victim was found holding on to a stump and airlifted to the hospital and treated for hypothermia.

The accident is under investigation by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife & Fisheries, Mitchell said.