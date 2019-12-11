Live Now
NWLA school, city leaders sign a new resolution for early childhood education

Louisiana News
The mayors of Shreveport and Bossier, along with the superintendents from Caddo and Bossier, signed a resolution Wednesday committing to improving access to affordable childcare and kindergarten readiness in the community. (Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Early childhood education is getting renewed focus and investment in Northwest Louisiana, not just from community and education leaders, but from local businesses.

The mayors of Shreveport and Bossier, along with the superintendents from Caddo and Bossier, signed a resolution Wednesday committing to improving access to affordable childcare and kindergarten readiness in the community. Leaders also committed to spreading the word on the importance of early brain development and its importance for society at large.

The resolution was the result of a three-day NWLA: Early Childhood Policy Summit involving local civic, business, and education leaders focused on solutions based off of analyzed research.

That research has shown that 90% of a child’s brain develops by age 5. Research has shown that high-quality early education improves a child’s health, future income, IQ and reduces the likelihood of committing crimes.

Summit leaders also announced that Shreveport and Bossier businesses have committed more than $100,000 to the NSU Child & Family Network.

For every dollar up to $5,000 contributed to the network, businesses will receive dollar-for-dollar refundable credit on Louisiana State taxes.

