NPSO: Traffic stop lands 2 men behind bars on warrants and drug charges

Louisiana News

by: KTAL/KMSS Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(L-R) Timothy Wayne Keith, 47, and Charles Chase Nobles, 40 (Photo: Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office)

CAMPTI, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Natchitoches Parish deputies say they arrested two men on warrant and drug charges during a traffic stop Tuesday afternoon.

According to NPSO, 40-year-old Charles Chase Nobles, of Coushatta, is charged with possession of CDS schedule II methamphetamine-second or subsequent offenses, possession of drug paraphernalia, and probation violation. Timothy Wayne Keith, 47, of Goldonna, is charged with issuing worthless checks, failure to appear to court in Bossier Parish, and driving under suspension.

The traffic stop happened on Tuesday, Feb. 4 around 2:30 p.m. Deputies were patrolling on US-71 in Campti when they pulled over a 2013 Ford pickup truck for a traffic violation. Authorities say Keith was the driver and an NLETS computer check came back with results showing that his driver’s license was suspended and that he was wanted by NPSO for multiple charges.

Nobles, who was sitting in the passenger seat, began to sweat profusely and acted extremely nervous. While speaking with Nobles, deputies say they saw drug paraphernalia in plain sight inside of the truck. During a search inside of the Ford pickup, deputies found about 1-gram of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Keith and Nobles were booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center. NPSO says Nobles was just released from the same jail on bond for a charge of attempted unauthorized entry of a dwelling at a home in the Goldonna area.

