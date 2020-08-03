NPSO: Bossier teen critical, Clarence man serious after overnight shootings

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Detectives are actively investigating an early morning double-shooting that left two young men in critical and serious condition according to Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wright.

Jamarrion D. Bush, 18, of Bossier City, suffered from multiple gunshot wounds and was airlifted to Rapides Regional Trauma Center in Alexandria in life-threatening condition.

Another victim, 20-year-old Calvin Marcus Houston of Clarence, La., suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the thigh area, was first taken to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center, but later was transferred to Ochsner’s LSU Health in serious condition.

Around 1:15 Monday morning, deputies assigned to the NPSO Patrol Division responded to 911 reports of a shooting at a birthday party in the 6000 block of US-84 near Clarence, La.

Deputies arrived at the scene within minutes, just in time to see several vehicles leaving the scene. Then, deputies saw there had been a two-car crash on the shoulder of US-84 involving a white Dodge Charger and blue Dodge Challenger.

As they began to investigate the crash and the reported shooting, deputies discovered Bush was suffering several apparent gunshot wounds to his body.

Five detectives assigned to the NPSO Criminal Investigations Division, NPSO Patrol, Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS, Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District #3 and Air EVAC helicopter also responded to the scene and began trying to sort out things.

In addition to the heavy law enforcement presence at the crash site, special lighting equipment was brought in to assist detectives with evidence collection.

Then, just before 1:30 a.m., 911 began receiving reports of an additional gunshot victim at a residence in the 100 block of Lee Street in Clarence. NPSO detectives immediately responded and found Houston, who had been shot in the thigh area, ran approximately 1/4 mile from the scene to Lee Street to contact his mother.

Detectives continue to process the crime scene, gathering evidence and speaking with witnesses, and worked throughout the night and are still actively investigating the shooting, according to Sheriff Wright.

Although only in the early stages of the investigation, detectives are working on some leads but do not have a definite suspect or suspects’ names at this time, but believe they may have left the area, NPSO CID Major Reginald Turner.

Detectives are currently in the process of gathering evidence and information to identify the person (s) responsible for this incident as well as a motive for the shooting, and the NPSO is asking anyone with information regarding the shootings to contact Lt. Jonathan Byles, Sgt. Craig LaCour, Sgt. Jared Kilpatrick, Cpt. Darrel Winder or Major Turner at 318-357-7830 or submit a tip at NPSO.org