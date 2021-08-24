NOPD officer killed in Houston arrives in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The body of fallen New Orleans detective Everett Briscoe is back in New Orleans after being escorted from Houston.

Det. Briscoe was shot and killed during a robbery while eating with fellow social club members at a Houston restaurant over the weekend. The officer was not the only New Orleans native and member of the Zulu Social Club wounded. Dyrin ‘DJ’ Riculfy was also shot and remains in a Houston hospital in critical condition.

On the same day the reward for the two suspects, who are still at large, increased to $100,000, Det. Briscoe’s body has come home.

Det. Briscoe’s body will lie in state on Friday at Mahalia Jackson Theater of the Performing Arts and his services will be held on Saturday at Xavier University Convocation Center.

Exact times for both days have yet to be announced.

Reporter Anna McAllister with the latest on Det. Briscoe’s arrival can be watched in the clip from WGNO News above.