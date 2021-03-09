NOPD: Man killed attempting to cross under slow-moving train

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD began investigating a fatal train accident on the evening of March 9.

The collision involved a train and an adult male and happened in the 8600 block of Chef Menteur Hwy.

Initial reports show the man was attempting to slide under the slow-moving train with his bicycle.

Officials say the man became stuck under the train, and was dragged several blocks.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The identity of the victim will be released pending next of kin notification.

WGNO Reporter Chris Welty reached out to CSX Transportation, who sent the following statement:

“At approximately 3:55 pm ET, a pedestrian was fatally injured near the Old Highway 90 and Gentilly Road CSX crossing in New Orleans, LA. We appreciate the swift response by the Orleans Parish Police who responded to the scene and should be contacted for further information. CSX extends our deepest sympathies to those impacted by this tragic incident, and we will work to support local law enforcement as they investigate. At CSX safety is our highest priority in the communities we serve. We remind the public that any activity on or near a rail line can be dangerous.”