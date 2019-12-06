Breaking News
4 people killed, shooter dead at Florida Navy base
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

‘Noel Iberia’ aims to bring Christmas decorations and cheer to Iberia Parish without public funds

Louisiana News
Posted: / Updated:

NEW IBERIA, La., (KLFY) — A civic group, co-founded by an Iberia Parish councilwoman, is calling on other elected officials to help decorate parts of the parish for Christmas.

“Noel Iberia” is a project from the “Better Days on the Bayou” organization. According to co-founder and Dist. 6 Council Member Natalie Broussard, the initiative has received commitments from various officials around Iberia Parish to decorate prominent areas while spreading cheer and goodwill.

“All too often, as elected officials, our tasks are to help constituent’s with issues or problems,” said Broussard.  This is a way to do something fun in the community and foster greater joy and spirits for the holidays.”

Broussard said no public funds will be used in the project, and each elected official will pay for their holiday display privately.

The full list of decorated locations is as follows:

  1. Natalie Broussard, Iberia Parish Councilwoman
    • Entrance to City of New Iberia on La. 182
  2. Brad Davis, Iberia Parish Councilman-Elect
    • Entrance to City of New Iberia on La. 182
  3. Eugene Olivier, Iberia Parish Councilman
    • Veteran’s Memorial Triangle – Corner of Darnel Rd and La. 83
  4. Chad Maturin, Iberia Parish Councilman
    • P&A Valero – 3612 Coteau Rd.
  5. Larry Richard, Iberia Parish President
    • Iberia Parish Courthouse
  6. Paul Landry, Iberia Parish Councilman
    • Pocket Park on Durperior; across from Mt. Carmel
  7. Lady Brown, Iberia Parish Councilwoman-Elect
    • Majorie’s Corner – 1400 Martin Luther King Drive, Jeanerette
  8. James Trahan, Iberia Parish Councilman-Elect
    • Round-about at the Loreauville Rd / Belle Place Olivier Rd.
    • Food-n-Fun at the intersection of Sugar Oaks Rd / Loreauville Rd.
  9. Beau Beaullieu, District 48 Representative-Elect
    • 152 West Main Street
  10. Mayor Freddie DeCourt / City Councilman Dustin Suire
    • The “Old Fire Station House” in the City Park
  11. Marlo Lewis, City Councilman
    • 734 Lombard Street

For more information, contact Mike Wattingly at (337) 544-4904.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

77°F Clear Feels like 79°
Wind
8 mph WSW
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

74°F Clear Feels like 74°
Wind
7 mph NNW
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 52F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F Some clouds. Low 52F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Breaux Bridge

79°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 80°
Wind
9 mph WNW
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 53F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 53F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

78°F Clear Feels like 80°
Wind
9 mph W
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 55F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
55°F Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 55F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph N
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories