‘Noel Iberia’ aims to bring Christmas decorations and cheer to Iberia Parish without public funds

NEW IBERIA, La., (KLFY) — A civic group, co-founded by an Iberia Parish councilwoman, is calling on other elected officials to help decorate parts of the parish for Christmas.

“Noel Iberia” is a project from the “Better Days on the Bayou” organization. According to co-founder and Dist. 6 Council Member Natalie Broussard, the initiative has received commitments from various officials around Iberia Parish to decorate prominent areas while spreading cheer and goodwill.

“All too often, as elected officials, our tasks are to help constituent’s with issues or problems,” said Broussard. This is a way to do something fun in the community and foster greater joy and spirits for the holidays.”

Broussard said no public funds will be used in the project, and each elected official will pay for their holiday display privately.

The full list of decorated locations is as follows:

Natalie Broussard, Iberia Parish Councilwoman Entrance to City of New Iberia on La. 182 Brad Davis, Iberia Parish Councilman-Elect Entrance to City of New Iberia on La. 182 Eugene Olivier, Iberia Parish Councilman Veteran’s Memorial Triangle – Corner of Darnel Rd and La. 83 Chad Maturin, Iberia Parish Councilman P&A Valero – 3612 Coteau Rd. Larry Richard, Iberia Parish President Iberia Parish Courthouse Paul Landry, Iberia Parish Councilman Pocket Park on Durperior; across from Mt. Carmel Lady Brown, Iberia Parish Councilwoman-Elect Majorie’s Corner – 1400 Martin Luther King Drive, Jeanerette James Trahan, Iberia Parish Councilman-Elect Round-about at the Loreauville Rd / Belle Place Olivier Rd.

Food-n-Fun at the intersection of Sugar Oaks Rd / Loreauville Rd. Beau Beaullieu, District 48 Representative-Elect 152 West Main Street Mayor Freddie DeCourt / City Councilman Dustin Suire The “Old Fire Station House” in the City Park Marlo Lewis, City Councilman 734 Lombard Street

For more information, contact Mike Wattingly at (337) 544-4904.