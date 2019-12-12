Live Now
New wave of phishing texts surface in Bossier

Louisiana News

by: Nikki Henderson

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Bossier Financial Crimes Task Force is warning residents about a new wave of phishing texts reported in the area over the weekend.

The fake text messages appear to be from your bank and may even include some of the numbers from your bank card account.

The messages request that you call a phone number and then may ask you for the PIN to your bank card or other personal information such as a social security number.

Customers from multiple financial institutions in Bossier Parish have been targeted.

Detectives want to remind you that banks will never ask customers for personal identification numbers.

If you are unsure of whether a message is fake, contact your bank directly, NOT through the suspicious text.

