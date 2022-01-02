New Orleans Police looking for man suspected of shooting 1-year-old

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) New Orleans Police are looking for a person of interest in connection to a New Year’s Day shooting that left a 1-year-old injured.

Police say it happened around 3:20 p.m. at the intersection of Decatur and Spain streets.

Hospital personnel notified police of a 1-year-old who arrived by private vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Through their investigation, police say, detectives developed and positively identified 27-year-old Corey Davis as a person of interest in the shooting.

Davis is believed to be driving a silver 2012 Toyota Corolla with red rims that has a Louisiana license plate 932DYR.

In addition to being sought in this investigation, Davis also has active warrants for his arrest in connection with multiple incidents, police say.

Anyone with additional information on this incident or on Corey Davis’ whereabouts is asked to contact NOPD Special Victims Section Child Abuse Unit detectives at 504-658-5267 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.