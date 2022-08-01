NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY)- A new King or Queen of American Seafood will be crowned at the 18th Annual Great American Seafood Cook-Off in New Orleans.

The cook-off, hosted by Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and the Louisiana Seafood Promotion and Marketing Board, will take place on August 5 and 6, 2022.

Saturday, August 6, some of the best seafood chefs will compete at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, Hall J, for the title of “King or Queen of American Seafood.” The event will begin at 11:30 am and a winner will be crowned around 3:15 pm. This event is open to the public, with tickets available for purchase at the door for $10.

Before the actual event, an opening reception at Generations Hall in New Orleans will occur on August 5 where the chefs will draw for their cooking order.