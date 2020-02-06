Natchitoches PD: All three suspects captured in double murder, attempted murder

Breaking News
Senate acquits Trump on impeachment charges, rejecting calls for removal
by: KTAL/KMSS Staff

(L-R) Daereion Latchie, 17, Jessie James Petite Jr., 21, and Jaleel Tousant, 22, have all been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the death of 41-year-old Larry Batiste and 35-year-old Hiram Phillips Jr., and two counts of attempted first-degree murder after shooting Phillip’s girlfriend. (Photo: Natchitoches Police Department)

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police have arrested a third suspect in connection to a shooting that left two men dead and a woman in critical condition at a home in Natchitoches.

Booking records show that 22-year-old Jaleel Tousant, 21-year-old Jessie James Petite Jr., and 17-year-old Daereion Latchie, 17, are all booked into Natchitoches Parish Jail. All three men have been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the death of 41-year-old Larry Batiste and 35-year-old Hiram Phillips Jr., and two counts of attempted first-degree murder in the shooting of Phillip’s girlfriend.

It happened on Monday, Jan. 27 in the 900 block of Short Seventh Street. Natchitoches police say when they arrived at the scene, they found Batiste and Phillips Jr., and a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Batiste and Phillips died from their injuries and the woman was taken to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Arrest warrants were issued for Tousant, Petite, and Latchie. NPD says Latchie was arrested Monday, Feb. 3 when he turned himself in to the Monroe Police Department. Two days later, investigators were able to find Tousant in the 500 block of North Street. Tousant and three of his family members were arrested by the Natchitoches S.W.A.T team Wednesday. Shortly after Tousant’s arrest, Petite Jr. turned himself in to NPD without incident.

  • Colin Smith, 26 (Photo: Natchitoches Police Department)
  • Catherine Tousant, 51 (Photo: Natchitoches Police Department)
  • Kanisha Tousant, 19 (Photo: Natchitoches Police Department)

Colin Smith, 26, Catherine Tousant, 51, and Kanishia Tousant, 19, were all arrested and charged with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder for hiding Jaleel Tousant at their home.

