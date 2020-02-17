Natchitoches man dies in early-morning one-car crash

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Natchitoches man died in a single-vehicle crash this morning, according to Louisiana State Police.

Cameron Terrell Harville, 28, died as a result of his injuries in the accident on Louisiana Highway 494.

The initial investigation by troopers from LSP Troop E, revealed Harville was driving a 2018 Dodge Challenger eastbound on Highway 494 near St. Ann Drive, when he lost control of the car, veered off the road and ran into a private home.

Harville, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the Challenger and suffered severe injuries. Although he was taken to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center, he later died as a result of his injuries.

Routine toxicology tests are pending.